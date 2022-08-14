Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,334 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $885.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

