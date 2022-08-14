Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,373 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. Stepan has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $129.35.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCL. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

