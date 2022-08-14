Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,402 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 71.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Brady by 57.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 799,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,657 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Brady’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

