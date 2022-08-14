Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,070 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enova International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

