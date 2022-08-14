Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $27,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

