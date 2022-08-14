Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $231.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

