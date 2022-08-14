Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,244 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 56,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

