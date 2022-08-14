Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.
Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 214.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty
In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
