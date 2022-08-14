Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 214.05.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

