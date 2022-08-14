Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to €21.00 at UBS Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Ryanair by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.