Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to €21.00 at UBS Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.78.
Ryanair Stock Performance
RYAAY opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Ryanair by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.