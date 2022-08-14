Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Down 0.8%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 13,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 98,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.
About Ryohin Keikaku
Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company is also engaged in interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities. Further, it provides healthcare services.
