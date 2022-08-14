Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.77. 1,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Safehold Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $34,106,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Safehold by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 159,555 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $5,540,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth about $7,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

