Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Safehold Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SAFE opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Safehold has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $91.45.
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
