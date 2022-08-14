Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

