San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 42500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.