San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 42500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

