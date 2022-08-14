Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 57.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

