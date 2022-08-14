Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIS. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Savaria Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.54. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.90 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

