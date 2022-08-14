Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.71.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.54. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$22.63.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

