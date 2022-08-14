Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Science 37 Stock Up 10.2 %

Science 37 stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

