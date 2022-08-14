Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

