Scotiabank Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81. The firm has a market cap of C$842.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

