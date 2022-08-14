Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $170.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.86. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $8,074,568. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.