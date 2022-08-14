SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $92.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

SEAS stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

