Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

SCTBF stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Securitas AB has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

About Securitas AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

