Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

SCTBF stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Securitas AB has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

