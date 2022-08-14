Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 183694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).
Seed Innovations Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.15. The stock has a market cap of £8.72 million and a P/E ratio of 205.00.
Seed Innovations Company Profile
Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.
Further Reading
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.