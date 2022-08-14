Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 183694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Seed Innovations Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.15. The stock has a market cap of £8.72 million and a P/E ratio of 205.00.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

