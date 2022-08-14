Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

SEMR stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,960,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $1,397,977.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,960,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,972. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

