Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $318.11

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$318.11 and last traded at C$318.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$345.62.

Senvest Capital Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$348.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$369.17.

About Senvest Capital

(Get Rating)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.