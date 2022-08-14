SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,011 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,817,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

