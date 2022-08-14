SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $262,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.