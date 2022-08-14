Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$8.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.08.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$267.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.6421549 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

