Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFT. Benchmark downgraded Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 244,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 129,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

