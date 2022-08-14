Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in Shopify by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 3,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.