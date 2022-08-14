Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.49.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
