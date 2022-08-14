Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Rises By 15.1%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aluf Price Performance

AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

