Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Rises By 15.1%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aluf Price Performance
AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
Aluf Company Profile
