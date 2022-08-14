Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Decreases By 18.9%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

