Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Decreases By 18.9%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
