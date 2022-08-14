Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Expands By 15.0%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Stock Up 0.7 %
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
