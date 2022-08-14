Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Increases By 15.1%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 147,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ESQ opened at $39.80 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $321.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 29.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

