Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Grows By 15.0%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FDBC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $221.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $59.65.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
