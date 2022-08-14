Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Grows By 15.0%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $221.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $59.65.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

