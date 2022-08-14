Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 57.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,320.0 days.

Geberit stock opened at $530.00 on Friday. Geberit has a 12-month low of $457.54 and a 12-month high of $865.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.80 and a 200 day moving average of $566.24.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

