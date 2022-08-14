Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Declines By 42.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

