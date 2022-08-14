Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Rises By 15.3%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 13,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,728,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,551 shares of company stock worth $19,129,152 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 219,086 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after acquiring an additional 312,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.36. Hayward has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

