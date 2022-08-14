Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Drops By 42.1%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,828.0 days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

