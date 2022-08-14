Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Declines By 27.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SUTNY stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

