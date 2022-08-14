Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Declines By 26.5%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Stock Performance

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THK has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Get THK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.