Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Grows By 21.3%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.0 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

