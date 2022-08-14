Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Decreases By 32.6%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.4 days.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TRRSF opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $38.60.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRRSF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.