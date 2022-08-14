Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Increases By 27.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TUWLF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

