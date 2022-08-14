Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rises By 18.5%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 592,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,026.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCBJF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UCB from €90.00 ($91.84) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

