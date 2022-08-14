Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Increases By 39.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

United Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.23 on Friday. United Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get United Lithium alerts:

About United Lithium

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.