Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Increases By 39.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
United Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.23 on Friday. United Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
About United Lithium
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Lithium (ULTHF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.