Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Rises By 19.6%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

