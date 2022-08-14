Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Rises By 19.6%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Univec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Univec
