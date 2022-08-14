ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.
Separately, William Blair raised shares of ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
ShotSpotter Price Performance
ShotSpotter stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.55 million, a P/E ratio of -411.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $44.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at ShotSpotter
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 88.9% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.