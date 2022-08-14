Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 25,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $1,194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,164,401.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Silk Road Medical

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

